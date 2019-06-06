The classical Small Hermitage, which evolved from a series of buildings constructed between Palace Sq and the Neva between 1764 and 1769, was used by Catherine the Great as a retreat and to house the art collection started by Peter the Great, which she significantly expanded.

On the building's 2nd floor, connecting the two sides, is the Hanging Garden overlooked by ceremonial Pavilion Hall hung with 28 chandeliers. Here you'll find the incredible Peacock Clock and a wonderful copy of a Roman floor mosaic.