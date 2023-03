For an idealised view of what parts of St Petersburg looked like back in the early 18th century, this interactive model village is a small revelation. The scaled models of the Peter and Paul Fortress, Vasilyevsky Island, Peterhof, Oranienbaum etc are incredibly detailed with moving horse and carriages and sailing ships.

The ensemble is laid out to reflect the four seasons and lit for both night and day. You'll find it on the 6th floor above the metro entrance.