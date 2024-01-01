Dating from 1792, this large and elegant cathedral sits below the fortress and is worth a peak for its impressive icons and frescos.
Transfiguration Cathedral
Western Siberia
2.69 MILES
If you only have a couple of hours to kill, take a stroll though this oasis of green just north of the train station. It contains a bust of a jolly…
0.4 MILES
The restored stone ramparts of the Kuznetsk Fortress are massive and topped with cannons, but represent only 20% of their 1810 extent. Kids ride ponies…
2.79 MILES
Guarded by two statues of Soviet workers, wielding a hammer and a plasterer’s board, the one-time cement workers’ club is now used as a cultural centre.
2.75 MILES
This pleasant garden is guarded by two splendidly reverential statues of Soviet-era metalworkers.
2.7 MILES
Although the doomed writer never actually visited Novokuznetsk, he was so moved by the Soviet project to build a new city that he penned a poem starting…
2.85 MILES
An apparently coal-caked Lenin and Maxim Gorky (founder of socialist realism) discuss – or plot? – something or other, next to the main post office at pr…
2.79 MILES
Once housed Siberia's first audio cinema.
