Transfiguration Cathedral

Western Siberia

LoginSave

Dating from 1792, this large and elegant cathedral sits below the fortress and is worth a peak for its impressive icons and frescos.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Park Gagarina

    Park Gagarina

    2.69 MILES

    If you only have a couple of hours to kill, take a stroll though this oasis of green just north of the train station. It contains a bust of a jolly…

  • Kuznetsk Fortress

    Kuznetsk Fortress

    0.4 MILES

    The restored stone ramparts of the Kuznetsk Fortress are massive and topped with cannons, but represent only 20% of their 1810 extent. Kids ride ponies…

  • Former Soviet Builders Club

    Former Soviet Builders Club

    2.79 MILES

    Guarded by two statues of Soviet workers, wielding a hammer and a plasterer’s board, the one-time cement workers’ club is now used as a cultural centre.

  • Metallurgists’ Garden

    Metallurgists’ Garden

    2.75 MILES

    This pleasant garden is guarded by two splendidly reverential statues of Soviet-era metalworkers.

  • Statue of Vladimir Mayakovsky

    Statue of Vladimir Mayakovsky

    2.7 MILES

    Although the doomed writer never actually visited Novokuznetsk, he was so moved by the Soviet project to build a new city that he penned a poem starting…

  • Lenin & Gorky Statue

    Lenin & Gorky Statue

    2.85 MILES

    An apparently coal-caked Lenin and Maxim Gorky (founder of socialist realism) discuss – or plot? – something or other, next to the main post office at pr…

View more attractions

Nearby Western Siberia attractions

1. Kuznetsk Fortress

0.4 MILES

The restored stone ramparts of the Kuznetsk Fortress are massive and topped with cannons, but represent only 20% of their 1810 extent. Kids ride ponies…

2. Park Gagarina

2.69 MILES

If you only have a couple of hours to kill, take a stroll though this oasis of green just north of the train station. It contains a bust of a jolly…

3. Statue of Vladimir Mayakovsky

2.7 MILES

Although the doomed writer never actually visited Novokuznetsk, he was so moved by the Soviet project to build a new city that he penned a poem starting…

4. Metallurgists’ Garden

2.75 MILES

This pleasant garden is guarded by two splendidly reverential statues of Soviet-era metalworkers.

6. Former Soviet Builders Club

2.79 MILES

Guarded by two statues of Soviet workers, wielding a hammer and a plasterer’s board, the one-time cement workers’ club is now used as a cultural centre.

7. Lenin & Gorky Statue

2.85 MILES

An apparently coal-caked Lenin and Maxim Gorky (founder of socialist realism) discuss – or plot? – something or other, next to the main post office at pr…