Park Gagarina

If you only have a couple of hours to kill, take a stroll though this oasis of green just north of the train station. It contains a bust of a jolly-looking Yury Gagarin, a mothballed planetarium and the constructivist (and now empty) Kommunar Theatre, which once housed Siberia’s first audio cinema. Just north of the theatre, two splendidly reverential statues of Soviet-era metalworkers guard pleasant Mettalurgists' Garden.

In the summer there's always plenty of life in the park with lots of cultural events, concerts and get-togethers taking place. Most of the city seems to come for an evening walk here at such times.