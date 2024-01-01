St Nicholas Church

Listvyanka

LoginSave

Listvyanka’s small mid-19th-century timber church is dedicated to St Nicholas, who supposedly saved its merchant sponsor from a Baikal shipwreck.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • The source of the Angara river in the evening at sunset in summer; Shutterstock ID 1467676739; your: Sloane Tucker; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI 1467676739

    Chersky Rock

    1.71 MILES

    Listvyanka’s best viewpoint, overlooking the source of the Angara, is named after Jan Czerski, a 19th-century Polish gentleman explorer. It is best…

  • Retro Park

    Retro Park

    0.11 MILES

    This garden near the St Nicholas Church is full of wacky sculpture pieces fashioned from old Soviet-era cars and motorbikes. You can check out a few…

  • Baikal Museum

    Baikal Museum

    1.55 MILES

    One of only three museums in the world dedicated solely to a lake, this sometimes overly scientific institution examines the science of Baikal from all…

  • Museum of Circum-Baikal Railway

    Museum of Circum-Baikal Railway

    2.55 MILES

    Housed inside the nicely restored train station, this new and informative exhibition tells the story of Circumbaikal Railway. Toy-train buffs will be…

View more attractions

Nearby Listvyanka attractions

1. Retro Park

0.11 MILES

This garden near the St Nicholas Church is full of wacky sculpture pieces fashioned from old Soviet-era cars and motorbikes. You can check out a few…

2. Baikal Museum

1.55 MILES

One of only three museums in the world dedicated solely to a lake, this sometimes overly scientific institution examines the science of Baikal from all…

3. Chersky Rock

1.71 MILES

Listvyanka’s best viewpoint, overlooking the source of the Angara, is named after Jan Czerski, a 19th-century Polish gentleman explorer. It is best…

4. Museum of Circum-Baikal Railway

2.55 MILES

Housed inside the nicely restored train station, this new and informative exhibition tells the story of Circumbaikal Railway. Toy-train buffs will be…