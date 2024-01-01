Listvyanka’s small mid-19th-century timber church is dedicated to St Nicholas, who supposedly saved its merchant sponsor from a Baikal shipwreck.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
1.71 MILES
Listvyanka’s best viewpoint, overlooking the source of the Angara, is named after Jan Czerski, a 19th-century Polish gentleman explorer. It is best…
0.11 MILES
This garden near the St Nicholas Church is full of wacky sculpture pieces fashioned from old Soviet-era cars and motorbikes. You can check out a few…
1.55 MILES
One of only three museums in the world dedicated solely to a lake, this sometimes overly scientific institution examines the science of Baikal from all…
Taltsy Museum of Architecture & Ethnography
16.24 MILES
About 47km southeast of Irkutsk, 23km before Listvyanka, Taltsy Museum of Architecture & Ethnography is an impressive outdoor collection of old Siberian…
Museum of Circum-Baikal Railway
2.55 MILES
Housed inside the nicely restored train station, this new and informative exhibition tells the story of Circumbaikal Railway. Toy-train buffs will be…
