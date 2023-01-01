Baikal Museum

One of only three museums in the world dedicated solely to a lake, this sometimes overly scientific institution examines the science of Baikal from all angles. Pass quickly by the gruesomely discoloured fish samples and seal embryos in formaldehyde to the tanks containing two frolicsome nerpa seals and the various Baikal fish that you may later encounter on restaurant menus.

Another attraction is a minisub simulator, which takes you deep down into Baikal’s nippy waters. Adjoining the building is a park containing over 400 species of plants, some rare or endangered.