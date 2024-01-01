Mammoth Museum

Yakutsk

Despite its rather exciting-sounding name, this one-room museum is rather a let-down due to its total lack of signage in English. On the plus side, there is an almost complete mammoth skeleton on display, as a well as a model of 'Dima', the mummified mammoth calf discovered in the region.

  • Yakutsk, Russia - CIRCA 2017: The scenery inside Permafrost Kingdom, a tourist attraction in Yakutsk, Sakha Republic, Russia. It is an underground cave with a lot of ice statues and sculptures.

    Permafrost Kingdom

    3.22 MILES

    At Permafrost Kingdom, two neon-lit tunnels burrowed into a permanently frozen hill have been filled with dozens of fabulous, never-melting ice sculptures…

  • Orto Doidu

    Orto Doidu

    26.65 MILES

    This popular zoo is some distance from Yakutsk, but it's well worth the trouble of getting out here if you're interested in the fascinatingly hardy fauna…

  • Yakutsk Regional History Museum

    Yakutsk Regional History Museum

    1.62 MILES

    A good place to delve deeper into Sakha culture, the Regional History Museum contains local minerals, information on the region’s first Russian settlers…

  • National Art Museum

    National Art Museum

    1.01 MILES

    If time is limited, don't miss this excellent museum, with Sakha-themed exhibits covering local craftmaking traditions (mammoth tusk carvings, reindeer…

  • Transfiguration Church

    Transfiguration Church

    1.06 MILES

    This mid-19th-century church with gorgeous golden domes in Yakutsk's old town is the city's most attractive.

  • Archaeology & Ethnography Museum

    Archaeology & Ethnography Museum

    These two separately run museums are in the same building; sadly, neither enjoys the luxury of signage in English. On the bottom three floors you'll find…

  • Khomus Museum

    Khomus Museum

    1.11 MILES

    Khomus (Jew’s harps) play a big part in Sakha culture. Concerts occur year-round, when performers imitate natural sounds such as a horse neighing. The…

  • Treasury of the Sakha Republic

    Treasury of the Sakha Republic

    1.1 MILES

    Pay a visit to this unique museum for a look at Yakutia's rich mineral wealth combined with fine craft traditions. You'll see exquisite carvings in…

