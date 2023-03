On a scenic peninsula on the Kuban River, this leafy green space is filled with kiddie rides, open-air cafes and blooming gardens. The park is accessible from Kubanskaya nab near the stadium in the south or by stroll over the so-called Kissing Bridge in the north.

The park's centerpiece is the Museum of Weapons of Victory – a playground of WWII tanks and rocket launchers. For a more peaceful approach, explore the park on two wheels with rented bikes from Velo Mobile.