This unusual sculpture, on the corner of central ul Krasnaya, features two elegantly dressed dogs out for a stroll. It was inspired by a quip by famed Soviet-era poet Vladimir Mayakovsky, who dubbed Krasnodar a 'canine capital' due to the number of dogs in the city.

Unveiled in 2007, residents of Krasnodar believe if you rub the dogs' noses you will be lucky in love, while if you rub their paws, you will be fortunate with your travel plans.