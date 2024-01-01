Museum of the Weapons of Victory

Russian Caucasus

Located by the river in Victory Park, this open-air museum's display of WWII tanks and rocket launchers conjures up images of Soviet-era military parades. Kids love to clamber all over the tanks. There's also a small indoor exhibit highlighting local contributions to the WWII victory.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Felitsyn Museum

    Felitsyn Museum

    0.96 MILES

    This is an excellent little regional museum, located a few steps from Krasnaya ul. Exhibits feature some impressive archaeological finds; Cossack history…

  • Kovalenko Art Museum

    Kovalenko Art Museum

    0.77 MILES

    The region's oldest art museum, the Kovalenko's collections span the ages, from 'Old Rus' to post-Soviet periods. The building – the historic Shardonov…

  • Victory Park

    Victory Park

    0.1 MILES

    On a scenic peninsula on the Kuban River, this leafy green space is filled with kiddie rides, open-air cafes and blooming gardens. The park is accessible…

  • Dog Capital Sculpture

    Dog Capital Sculpture

    0.77 MILES

    This unusual sculpture, on the corner of central ul Krasnaya, features two elegantly dressed dogs out for a stroll. It was inspired by a quip by famed…

  • Statue of Catherine the Great

    Statue of Catherine the Great

    0.87 MILES

    An elaborate statue of Catherine the Great – with lute-strumming Cossacks and Potemkin at her heels – lords over an attractive park at the southern end of…

