Located by the river in Victory Park, this open-air museum's display of WWII tanks and rocket launchers conjures up images of Soviet-era military parades. Kids love to clamber all over the tanks. There's also a small indoor exhibit highlighting local contributions to the WWII victory.
Museum of the Weapons of Victory
Russian Caucasus
