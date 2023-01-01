Grandfather Frost’s Estate

At this expensive-yet-low-budget theme park of sorts, visitors have to run the gauntlet of determinedly cheerful storybook characters and talking animals along the Tropa Skazok (Fairy Tale Path), answering riddles and participating in games. The centrepiece of the forested 'estate' is the vast, wooden Dom Deda Moroza (Grandfather Frost's House) – the climax involves meeting the fat, bewhiskered man himself.

The entire proceedings take place in Russian. It's bizarre in spring or summer, but more tolerable in winter, with festive-looking reindeer wandering around the snow-covered forest. The estate is reachable by taxi (R300) and you can catch bus 122 back into town at 1.50pm (R55).