Grandfather Frost Residence

A good central starting point for exploring the town’s historic centre is Ded Moroz’s part-time ‘residence’ where the Russian Santa shows up from early December. He also makes appearance at other times throughout the year. There’s a ‘throne room’ and a vaguely interesting exhibition room. Tours in Russian are given by volunteers who explain how Grandfather Frost came to reside in Veliky Ustyug. It's an extremely surreal experience, especially if you are there without kids.