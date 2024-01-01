Grandfather Frost Post Office

Ever wondered why you never got that bike for Christmas? You were probably sending your Santa letters to the North Pole instead of to this adorable log cabin. Here, sacks and boxes overflow with letters from children all over Russia (and beyond) that are all sorted and dutifully answered.
3.46 MILES
At this expensive-yet-low-budget theme park of sorts, visitors have to run the gauntlet of determinedly cheerful storybook characters and talking animals…
0.03 MILES
A good central starting point for exploring the town’s historic centre is Ded Moroz’s part-time ‘residence’ where the Russian Santa shows up from early…
1. Grandfather Frost Residence
