The offices of the president of Russia, the ultimate seat of power in the modern Kremlin, are in the yellow, triangular former Senate building, a fine 18th-century neoclassical edifice. Built in 1785 by architect Matvei Kazakov, it was noted for its huge cupola. In the 16th and 17th centuries this area was where the boyars (high-ranking Russian nobles) lived.

Next to the Senate is the 1930s Supreme Soviet building.