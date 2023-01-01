The Kremlin’s ‘official’ exit onto Red Square is the stately red-brick Saviour Gate Tower. This gate – considered sacred – has been used for processions since tsarist times. The two white-stone plaques above the gate commemorate the tower’s construction in 1491. The current clock was installed in the gate tower in the 1850s. Hauling 3m-long hands and weighing 25 tonnes, the clock takes up three of the tower’s 10 levels. Its melodic chime sounds every 15 minutes across Red Square.
Saviour Gate Tower
Moscow
