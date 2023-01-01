Georgenburg Stud Farm

Tranken horses have been bred at this impressive complex since 1812. The farm is also the location of the Georgenburg Cup, an international show-jumping tournament, typically held on the second weekend in September. Enquire in advance by email to arrange a tour of the farm and grounds. There are also horse rides for kids on offer. The stud farm is located about 3km north of Chernyakhovsk's town centre.

Walking here from town through the beautiful countryside is a pleasure; alternatively, a taxi from the bus station will cost about R200.