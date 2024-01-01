Georgenburg Castle

Kaliningrad Region

This ruined fortress, 3km north of Chernyakhovsk's town centre, is perched high above the Instruch River. In 1812 the castle estate was bought by a Scottish family who established the Georgenburg Stud Farm, which continues to breed Tranken horses today.

  • Georgenburg Stud Farm, Chernyahovsk, Russia.

    Georgenburg Stud Farm

    0.1 MILES

    Tranken horses have been bred at this impressive complex since 1812. The farm is also the location of the Georgenburg Cup, an international show-jumping…

  • Insterburg Castle

    Insterburg Castle

    1.55 MILES

    Around 1km north of Chernyakhovsk’s train and bus stations, the ruins of this castle are watched over by an eccentric hippie artist who has set up his…

  • St Michael’s Cathedral

    St Michael’s Cathedral

    2.06 MILES

    This towering, red-brick church, dating from 1890, was spared significant damage during WWII. It was originally built for Lutheran worshippers and…

