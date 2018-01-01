Welcome to Sinaia
The town itself is a melange of crayon-coloured wooden houses contrasted with the 'wedding-cake' style of its grander 19th-century buildings. Once home to Romania’s first king, Carol I, who created a summer retreat here, Peleş Castle is a dream of hidden passages, fairy-tale turrets, vertiginous galleries and classical statues; it's so beguilingly imaginative, it could raise a swoon from the most hardened cynic.
Sinaia is administratively part of Wallachia but is most easily reached from Transylvania.
Top experiences in Sinaia
Sinaia activities
Dracula's Castle, Peles Castle Small-Group Tour from Bucharest
Itinerary & visits: Bucharest - Sinaia: Visit Peles Royal Castle in Sinaia - General Exhibition standard tour 1 hour (on Mondays and Tuesdays during the winter season you will visit Cantacuzino Palace in Busteni or Rasnov Citadel in Rasnov instead) Peles Castle, erected between 1873 and 1914, has been the summer residence of the Romanian Royal family and it is the most visited museum in Romania. Sinaia - Bran: Visit Bran Castle (also known as Dracula's Castle) Bran Castle (14th century) has been serving for ages as a military fortress controlling the entry route to Transylvania and it is nowadays frequently associated with Dracula"s myth. Bran - Brasov: Walking tour of Brasov downtown Brasov - Bucharest The tour includes transportation, guide services in English and entrance fees, but does not include the lunch (around 10-15 USD). Kindly note that Peles Castle will be closed between 8th- 10th of April, due to Easter Holiday, Rasnov Citadel will be visited instead. Between 16 September and 14 May every year, Peles castle is open from Wednesday to Sunday only. On Mondays and Tuesdays, Rasnov Citadel will be visited instead. Between 15 May and 15 September every year, Peles castle is open from Tuesday to Sunday only. On Mondays, Rasnov Citadel will be visited instead. Between 1 November and 1 December, Peles Castle is closed for cleaning. During this period, you will be able to visit the smaller replica - Pelisor Castle. Please note that during official holidays and weekends the traffic to the mountain area might be busier than usual so the return could be later than scheduled (around 9 -10pm).
Castles of Transylvania: Private Day Trip from Bucharest
Itinerary:07.30am: Start time, pick-up from your centrally located hotel07.30am – 09.30am: Drive to Sinaia09.30am – 11.00am: Visit Peles Castle11.00am – 12.00pm: Drive to Bran Castle12.00pm – 01.30pm: Lunch (own expense)01.30pm – 03.00pm: Visit Bran Castle 03.15pm – 03.45pm: Drive to Brasov03.45pm – 5.00pm: Brasov Walking Tour5.00pm – 7.30pm: Drive to Bucharest, drop-off at your hotelPeles Castle: Located in Sinaia (44 km from Brasov), it is often considered one of the most beautiful castles in all of Europe. In the natural back drops of the Carpathian Mountains the castle is a masterpiece of German Renaissance architecture.Bran Castle: Also known as the 'Castle of Dracula' - Discover one of the most famous sights in Romania, a medieval dwelling dating from the 14th century. The legend about Dracula, Bram Stoker's story is based on the life of Vlad Tepes/Vlad the Impaler (1431-1476), a ruler revered by Romanians for standing up to the Ottoman Empire. Known as one of the most dreadful enemies of the Turks, Vlad started organizing the state and enforcing the law by applying death penalty and impaling all those he considered enemies.After a delicious Romanian lunch (own expense) continue with a walking tour in the historical center of Brasov.Brasov Tour highlights: Council Square, Black Church, Citadel of Brasov, Ecaterina's Gate, White Tower, Black Tower, Rope Street - the narrowest street in Romania and one of the skinniest in the world, Palace of Justice and the City Hall.Please note: Peles Castle is closed on certain dates. On the dates when Peles Castle is closed this will be substituted for Rasnov Fortress, a fascinating medieval peasant citadel from the 14th century. Peles Castle is closed on the following dates:16 May - 15 Sept: closed on Mondays16 Sep - 15 May: closed on Mondays and Tuesdays30 Oct - 30 Nov 2017: Peles Castle is closed the entire period for restoration works.
Dracula's Castle and Peles Castle: Private Tour from Bucharest
In the morning you will meet with your travel guide at the hotel to start your day trip to the Peles and Bran. The journey will start driving through the Prahova Valley, in order to reach Sinaia, where you will visit the impressive Peles Castle, built in the 19th century, according to the specifications of King Carol I, in order to be the royal family’s summer residence. Our day trip ends with a visit to the famously known Dracula Castle, situated on the border between Transylvania and Wallachia. Our next stop will be in Brasov, one of the top destinations in Romania. In the main square, situated in the heart of the city, you will admire the Old City Hall and all the lovely medieval buildings. We will cross the Council Square and reach the famous Black Church, the biggest gothic style church between Vienna and Istanbul. Tour highlights: The Peles Castle The castle, one of the elite monuments in Europe and in the world, spreads over 3200 square meters with 160 rooms that impress through their beauty and elegance, each of them reflecting a different European country. The most famous one is the Great Armory Room, hosting 4000 exhibits collected or received as a gift from all around the world. The representative style is German Renaissance, but you will also find elements belonging to the Italian Renaissance, Gothic, Baroque and French Rococo style. The Bran Castle The castle, set on a 60 meters cliff, guarding the road to Transylvania, was built in the 13th century. The castle is known to be the home of Bram Stocker’s character, Count Dracula, a relentless inspiration for Hollywood. The construction amazes with its picturesque courtyard, the towers with a whitewashed color and the rooms containing exquisite collections of beautifully carved furniture, painted icons, statues, ceramics, and silverware. The Black Church The history of this landmark is quite turbulent: the first church built on this site was ravaged by the Mongol invaders in 1242. Afterwards, it was rebuilt between 1385 and 1477, in order to face another disaster in the 17th century. “The Great” fire destroyed the city and along with it, the church. The restoration took almost 100 years and since then, the sanctuary was given its current name because it walls turned black after the calamity. The church host a 4000 pipe organ and 119 Anatolian carpets.
Castles Tours from Brasov
Depart at 9:30am from Brasov city center, bd.Eroilor 17, Modarom building as our meeting place. After about 30 minutes, arrive in the small town of Rasnov, where you will visit the Peasants Citadel, a national monument belonging to the A class list, a medieval fortress built in 1211–1225, in the time when the Teutonic chevaliers ruled Brasov County. For an hour, enjoy a visit inside the fortress, discover it's history and legends, and enjoy the wonderful view of Brasov Plateau and the surrounding mountains.Continue your journey for another 30 minutes towards Bran Castle. Completed in 1388, the castle was built on a steep cliff between Măgura and Dealul Cetăţii, with an exceptional view of the nearby hills. Discover this world famous castle, learn about it's history and legends, especially the legend of Dracula. The visit will last for an hour and a half.Next, head to Sinaia, the former summer residence of the Romanian royal family. The one hour drive will be spectacular. Then encounter Peles Castle, considered to be one of the most beautiful castles in Europe. Visit an architectural masterpiece, discover it's wonderful saloons and learn about it's history.Return to Brasov on a different route, about one hour drive, so you will enjoy the view of the Transylvanian Alps, the Bucegi Mountains, and the lively resort-towns of Busteni and Predeal.
Peles and Dracula Castles, Brasov Tour from Bucharest
Be picked up from your hotel in the morning and take the road to Sinaia to visit the Peles Castle, a former summer residence of the Romanian kings, in Sinaia, a well-known mountain resort as well. Nowadays the Castle is one of the most important museums in Transylvania where one can admire furniture and ornamental objects, carpets, tapestry, sculptures, paintings, weapons collections from the 15th up to the19th centuries.The journey continues to Bran with its famous Bran castle, also called 'Dracula`s Castle', situated not far from Brasov (25 kilometres) at the entrance in the Bran – Rucar passage. The castle got its fame from Dracula`s legend written in 1897 by Bram Stoker and later on turned into a film made by Francis Ford Coppola. The first documents about Bran Castle appeared in 1377. Along the history, the Castle had a strategic mission being the border between Transylvania and Wallachia. First it was under the rule of the King of Hungary Sigismund of Luxemburg, then under the Romanian rulers Mircea cel Batran and Vlad Tepes and later on it came under the jurisdiction of Brasov. In 1912 it was donated by the municipality of Brasov to the Romanian royal family, in order to become their residence.Then take a short tour of Brasov City. Dating from 1520, the City Council Square has been considered the center of Brasov for hundreds of years. Merchants and craftsmen fairs took place here. They came from Transylvania, Wallachia, and even the Near East and Europe. The roads were named after the types of merchandise they traded on the side streets of this square, names such as The Wheat Fair, The Cloth Row, The Butnar Fair, The Linen Fair, The Cotton Row or The Coats Fair. The square is surrounded by houses built in the Renaissance, Baroque, Provincial and Neo-classic style, and they once sheltered small shops and warehouses.The medieval fortress of Brasov was one of the most secure fortresses in Europe, the architectural defense pile being made of stone walls, 32 defense towers, 8 bulwarks and 4 fortified gates. The towers had both defense and observation roles. During the tour you can see the old wall which it is still preserved, as well as Black and White Towers. Also included is a visit to the Weaver’s Bastion, the biggest and best preserved bastion. Ecaterina's Gate situated near the Schei Gate in the western part of the Fortress was built in 1559 in the Renaissance style. It has a sharp tower and four little towers, symbolizing the medieval right of life and death over the vassals lives.Return to Bucharest and be dropped off at your hotel..
Day Trip Through Brasov in Transylvania and Bran, Peles, and Rasnov Castles
The tour starts with departure from Bucharest in the morning, and heads towards Sinaia. There are over 50 castles, fortresses and fortified churches in this ancient region. The tour will take you to the three most beautiful of all, starting with Peles Castle– the former royal residence, an architectural jewel. Next on the tour you will take a journey to Bran Village, the climax of the trip, where you will visit the famous Bran Castle – better known as Dracula’s Castle, with its remarkable architecture and Gothic elements. The castle was built between 1377-1382, at 60 m high. Built originally as a fortress and surrounded by a massive wall with small windows which were used to shoot enemies, Bran Castle proved to be a successful defense point. In the inner courtyard of the castle there is a fountain used to provide water in case of a siege. Bran Castle got its fame from the novel Dracula, written by Bram Stoker, and later adapted into a movie. After visiting Bran Castle you will next have just a short stop to Rasnov city to visit the picturesque streets with medieval houses and Rasnov Fortress. Rasnov Fortress is one of the best preserved peasant fortresses in Transylvania and was built in the 13th - 14th century. The principal purpose was to defend themselves against Tartar attacks and the fortress was conquered only once around the year 1600 by Prince Gabriel Bathory. Here you can visit the small museum inside the Fortress, but the main attraction of the visit is the beautiful 360-degree view over Brasov Depression and Piatra Craiului Mountains. This area is famous due to the fact that some of the scenes from the 2003 movie “Cold Mountain” were filmed here. Finally a stop is made in Brasov, a lovely medieval town located in southern Transylvania at the foot of Tampa. The tour ends in Bucharest.