Peles and Dracula Castles, Brasov Tour from Bucharest

Be picked up from your hotel in the morning and take the road to Sinaia to visit the Peles Castle, a former summer residence of the Romanian kings, in Sinaia, a well-known mountain resort as well. Nowadays the Castle is one of the most important museums in Transylvania where one can admire furniture and ornamental objects, carpets, tapestry, sculptures, paintings, weapons collections from the 15th up to the19th centuries.The journey continues to Bran with its famous Bran castle, also called 'Dracula`s Castle', situated not far from Brasov (25 kilometres) at the entrance in the Bran – Rucar passage. The castle got its fame from Dracula`s legend written in 1897 by Bram Stoker and later on turned into a film made by Francis Ford Coppola. The first documents about Bran Castle appeared in 1377. Along the history, the Castle had a strategic mission being the border between Transylvania and Wallachia. First it was under the rule of the King of Hungary Sigismund of Luxemburg, then under the Romanian rulers Mircea cel Batran and Vlad Tepes and later on it came under the jurisdiction of Brasov. In 1912 it was donated by the municipality of Brasov to the Romanian royal family, in order to become their residence.Then take a short tour of Brasov City. Dating from 1520, the City Council Square has been considered the center of Brasov for hundreds of years. Merchants and craftsmen fairs took place here. They came from Transylvania, Wallachia, and even the Near East and Europe. The roads were named after the types of merchandise they traded on the side streets of this square, names such as The Wheat Fair, The Cloth Row, The Butnar Fair, The Linen Fair, The Cotton Row or The Coats Fair. The square is surrounded by houses built in the Renaissance, Baroque, Provincial and Neo-classic style, and they once sheltered small shops and warehouses.The medieval fortress of Brasov was one of the most secure fortresses in Europe, the architectural defense pile being made of stone walls, 32 defense towers, 8 bulwarks and 4 fortified gates. The towers had both defense and observation roles. During the tour you can see the old wall which it is still preserved, as well as Black and White Towers. Also included is a visit to the Weaver’s Bastion, the biggest and best preserved bastion. Ecaterina's Gate situated near the Schei Gate in the western part of the Fortress was built in 1559 in the Renaissance style. It has a sharp tower and four little towers, symbolizing the medieval right of life and death over the vassals lives.Return to Bucharest and be dropped off at your hotel..