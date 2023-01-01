Royal Citadel

Suceava's rugged, abandoned 14th-century citadel has gotten a high-tech makeover, allowing visitors to scramble over the rocks and into the various chambers and learn the structure's history through clever video presentations and hands-on touchscreen exhibits. It's great for kids, the only downside being most of the text and video is only in Romanian. The unconquerable fortress withstood multiple attacks, including one by Ottoman Sultan Mehmed II in 1475, just 22 years after his conquest of Constantinople (Istanbul).

The original fortress was dubbed 'Muşat’s Fortress' (after founder Petru II Muşat). Its eight square towers were surrounded by trenches. Ştefan cel Mare added 4m-thick, 33m-high walls, foiling archers outside. The exasperated Ottomans finally blew it up in 1675; a century later, home builders were still pillaging the ruins. The fortress is located 3km east of the centre by road (about 12 lei by taxi). Alternatively, hike from the centre (1km) by finding a marked footpath across the street from the Union Apartment, next to McDonald's. It's 250 steps to the top.