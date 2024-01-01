By the post office, this 1870 structure is Suceava's only surviving synagogue out of an original 18. The well-preserved and elaborately decorated temple is still used by the tiny Jewish community, though it's normally closed to the public. Contact Suceava's Jewish community (0230-213 084) to arrange a visit.
Gah Synagogue
Bucovina
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
16.51 MILES
This Unesco-protected church in the village of Arbore receives a fraction of the visitors of the other painted monasteries and hence feels more private…
0.56 MILES
Suceava's rugged, abandoned 14th-century citadel has gotten a high-tech makeover, allowing visitors to scramble over the rocks and into the various…
20.46 MILES
Built in just three months and three weeks by Ştefan cel Mare following a key 1488 victory over the Turks, Voroneţ Monastery is the only painted monastery…
27.08 MILES
Suceviţa Monastery (built 1582–1601) is the largest Bucovina monastery, and some regard it as the finest. It's perhaps best known for its exterior Ladder…
20.89 MILES
Rădăuţi is home to Moldavia's oldest church, the mid-14th-century Bogdana Monastery, built by Prince Bogdan I. The church also functions as a mausoleum…
19.23 MILES
Founded by Chancellor Theodor Bubuiog under Moldavian Prince Petru Rareş, Humor Monastery, built in 1530, is surrounded by ramparts, with a three-level…
0.37 MILES
This monastery off Str Mitropoliei, built between 1514 and 1554, remains an important pilgrimage destination: in a decorated silver casket it houses the…
0.35 MILES
Displays here range from the Bronze Age to the present, and highlight Moldavia's famous rulers, particularly Ştefan cel Mare. While the numismatics,…
Nearby Bucovina attractions
0.11 MILES
West of Piaţa 22 Decembrie, Hanul Domnesc is an 18th-century guesthouse housing the Ethnographic Museum. It displays Moldavian folk costumes and household…
0.14 MILES
This impressive post-Byzantine church (1535) was built by Petru Rareş. Traces of original exterior frescoes are visible and the impressive interior…
0.26 MILES
Dedicated to St John the Baptist, this church was built by Vasile Lupu between 1632 and 1653. Its dedication inscription, from 1643, is in Old Church…
0.35 MILES
Displays here range from the Bronze Age to the present, and highlight Moldavia's famous rulers, particularly Ştefan cel Mare. While the numismatics,…
5. Monastery of St John the New
0.37 MILES
This monastery off Str Mitropoliei, built between 1514 and 1554, remains an important pilgrimage destination: in a decorated silver casket it houses the…
0.39 MILES
Suceava's oldest surviving church, Mirăuţi is 500m northwest of the main square. Founded by Petru II Mușat in 1375, it was Moldavia's original coronation…
0.56 MILES
Suceava's rugged, abandoned 14th-century citadel has gotten a high-tech makeover, allowing visitors to scramble over the rocks and into the various…
0.66 MILES
Located next to the Royal Citadel, this small museum displays relocated Bucovinian traditional homes, with their original furnishings, accessories and…