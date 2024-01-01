Gah Synagogue

Bucovina

By the post office, this 1870 structure is Suceava's only surviving synagogue out of an original 18. The well-preserved and elaborately decorated temple is still used by the tiny Jewish community, though it's normally closed to the public. Contact Suceava's Jewish community (0230-213 084) to arrange a visit.

