St John Church dates from 1498 and was originally part of Ștefan cel Mare's Princely Court complex. It has a lovely but sombre interior. Standing in front of the church is a free-standing, 19m-high tower that served both as a bell tower and watchtower. You can climb up for views out over the town.
Nativity of St John the Baptist Church
Moldavia & the Bucovina Monasteries
This is by far the city's best museum, with three floors of well-done displays on the Cucutenians, a neolithic culture with advanced pottery skills that…
Just north of the Princely Court, this simple wooden synagogue dating from 1766 was built over the foundations of a 1490 predecessor. The tiny interior is…
This exposition features the dank ruins of Ştefan cel Mare's 1497 Princely Court complex, which once encompassed all of the nearby buildings on the square…
Museum of History and Archaeology
This museum documents local history from the Stone Age through the Moldavian princes and more recent developments. The exhibits are comprehensive and well…
This museum exhibits Romanian classic and modern art, including landscapes and still lifes, plus abstract art, modern cityscapes, sculptures and…
Northwest of the centre along Str Ştefan cel Mare, this petting zoo is situated on successive terraces running up Mt Cozla.
This rather dry museum exhibits local flora and fauna, with most of the commentary in the Romanian language.
