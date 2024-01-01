Nativity of St John the Baptist Church

St John Church dates from 1498 and was originally part of Ștefan cel Mare's Princely Court complex. It has a lovely but sombre interior. Standing in front of the church is a free-standing, 19m-high tower that served both as a bell tower and watchtower. You can climb up for views out over the town.

