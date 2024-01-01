Statue of Mihai Viteazul

A memorial to Michael the Brave (1558–1601), prince of Wallachia and Moldavia and one of Romania's greatest national heroes.
0.23 MILES
Oradea's Orthodox synagogue dates from 1890 and was the main house of worship for around a third of the city's Jewish residents before WWII. It survived…
0.19 MILES
This delightful Secession-style burgher house (1912) designed by brothers József and László Vágó, who also built Oradea's stunning Moskovits Palace, has…
0.16 MILES
Of the reformist Conservative (as opposed to Orthodox) branch of Judaism and dating from 1878, this synagogue, with its graceful dome, is one of the most…
0.11 MILES
The 50m-high tower, which is now open to the public, counts four main levels, three of which have viewing platforms. A 10-lei entry fee includes admission…
0.65 MILES
Oradea's fortress dates from the 15th and 16th centuries and played a key role in conflicts between the Turks, Austrians and Hungarians over the years…
1.01 MILES
Just east of the Roman Catholic cathedral, Canon's Corridor forms a series of 57 arches built between 1750 and 1875, part of the original baroque design…
1 MILES
This cathedral, 2km north of the centre, was built between 1752 and 1780 and is the largest baroque church in Romania. Organ concerts are occasionally…
0.41 MILES
Don't miss this Secession-style masterwork built by brothers József and László Vágó in 1905. It was being renovated at the time of research.
