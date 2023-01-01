If you don't have the time (or the hiking boots) to venture to the Apuseni Mountains' more remote grottoes, visits to this cave allow you a glimpse of the region's limestone underworld. Discovered in 1975, this 1500m cave quickly gained fame for the Ice Age bear bones within. The magnificent galleries extend over 1km on two levels. Entry is by 45-minute Romanian-language guided tour.

From Sudrigiu, home of the park visitors centre, take the 763 road east for about 15km; the cave is signposted and there's a car park nearby. Without private transport, the region around the cave is tricky to navigate. Infrequent buses run between Beiuş, Chişcău and Ştei.