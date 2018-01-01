Welcome to St-Paul
Try to visit St-Paul on a Friday or Saturday morning, when the local market is in full swing. This lively city also has a handful of architectural treats, including a few well-preserved colonial buildings along the seafront. The long black-sand beach is alluring but swimming is forbidden. For a dip in safer waters, head to nearby Boucan Canot.
Top experiences in St-Paul
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.