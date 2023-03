A world away from the hurly-burly of the coast, the verdant Hauts de St-Paul is wonderful country for exploring off the beaten track. From St-Paul, use the D5 as a launch pad, then follow your nose (but bring a good map). You'll come across hamlets with such charming names as Sans Soucis les Hauts, Bois-de-Nèfles, Bellemène-les-Hauts, Le Guillaume, Le Bernica… It's as cute as it sounds! Start early morning to get the best views of the coast.