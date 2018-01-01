Welcome to Le Maïdo & Around

Be prepared for a visual shock: far above St-Paul and St-Gilles-les-Bains on the rim of the Cirque de Mafate, Le Maïdo is one of the most impressive viewpoints in Réunion. The lookout is perched atop the mountain peak at 2205m and offers stunning views down into the Cirque and back to the coast. You should arrive early in the day – by 7am if possible – if you want to see anything other than cloud.

Read More