Reunion Island - The Cirque of Cilaos - Day Tour

This morning we will leave the coast nice and early and make our way to Cilaos, the village situated at the foot of the Piton des Neiges, also known as the Snow Peak and is the highest peak on Reunion Island. You'll have a chance to soak in the beautiful views that surround it including la Roche Merveilleuse (Marvellous Rock) and ilet a Corde. Today we will take the scenic route stopping at villages and incredible viewpoints including: Saint Louis: Situated between two plains including that of Bois de Nefles, this is an agricultural community home to the Gol Sugar Mill. Ilet Furcy: A small village situated between the Bras de Cilaos and the Entre-Deux rampart, is an example of nature at its finest. There are no cars, just locals who walk and ride their bikes around. The town is said to be named after a slave named Furcy who demanded his freedom and rightfully obtained it. Peter Both: A small settlement on our way to Cilaos that is very popular for its tunnel that was built into the mountain. Although it is a single track roadway, there is two-way traffic! This small village has about 50 houses and only around 100 inhabitants. Cilaos: This is a traditional Creole Village. The name Cilaos comes from a Malagasy word meaning "the place one never leaves" and this is certainly true for some. It is very well known for its agriculture as well as embroidery, a hobby that soon became a tradition in Cilaos. La Roche Merveilleuse: Here you'll have a chance experience the best look out over Cilaos. It is a well-known spot for picnickers and offers amazing views. Ilet a Corde: Situated at the foot of the Grand Benard, this village is widely known for growing lentils. Apparently, it is the Cirques unique climate that gives the lentils a special flavour only attainable in this area. Once only accessible by rope, you can now get to the village by foot or road. Ilet de Bras Sec: A small village we arrive at via a magnificent trail along the forest from the Piton des Neiges. Etang Sale Les Bains: An ancient fishing village with beautiful, and hot, black sandy beaches! The exact order of the sites listed that we will see does vary sometimes. We always offer time to allow for some flexibility should weather impede on our day at all. We take pride in travelling on lesser known roads than on the highways as this only enhances the experience for our guests and allows them to indulge further into the beauty of the Island in the "country". Our day is set at a comfortable pace so we are able to thoroughly enjoy each spot and feel at peace rather than rushed. At the end of the tour today, you'll be transferred back to your accommodation around 6 pm.