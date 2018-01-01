Welcome to The West
Sea, sand and sun are not the only raison d'être on the west coast. There's also a superfluity of activities on land and sea, including diving, whale-watching, paragliding and mountain biking.
Despite the fact that tourist development has got a little out of hand to the south of St-Paul, it's easy to leave the Route des Tamarins that zips along the flanks of the mountains and explore the glorious hinterland and its bucolic offerings – think sugar-cane fields and cryptomeria forests swathing the slopes of the mountains, studded with character-filled villages.
Reunion Island - Petite Ile - 7 Days
Itinerary: Day 1: Today you're welcomed at the airport and transferred to your hotel in Petite-Ile. (Dinner) Day 2: Cirque de Salazie: Cirque de Salazie is very lush and is the greenest of them all! As you head up on the winding road, you'll see beautiful waterfalls tumbling down the mountains, and in some cases on to the road! We will visit the Veil of the Bride Waterfalls and take a village walk through the village famous for its Creole Houses. B,L Day 3: Volcano Region: Today we explore the Piton de la Fournaise, "Peak of the Furnace", one of the most active volcanoes in the world! This energetic volcano is located in Reunion National Park, a World Heritage Site. We will enjoy panoramic views of the Rivière des Remparts, that flows in a deep caldera of Piton de la Fournaise, as well as Îlet de Roche Plate. Next, we go to La Plaine Des Sables towards to Pas De Bellecombe for views of the la Fournaise. Next, we'll visit the Domaine du Cafe Grille and its 4 acres of creole botanical gardens. The gardens are full of exotic and indigenous plants, palm, bamboo, and much more. Next, we'll enjoy lunch. B,L, Day 4: Wild South (Sud Sauvage): The Village of Entre Deux is a charming village with an impressive collection of creole houses and gardens. Today we will have the opportunity to stroll through the village and visit the arboretum to learn about the plant heritage of the island and its precious woods. We'll also visit Village Manapany les Bains, Langevin Waterfalls, and Cap Méchant. B,L Day 5: Cirque de Cilaos: Cirque of Cilaos is known to be the most mysterious of the cirques. Your guide today is sure to tell you the benefits of the cirques famous thermal waters and its history. The winding road all the way up is likely to be one of the most beautiful drives you'll ever take. Our day will include visiting hamlets scattered on the mountain on the way the cirque and a beautiful walk to an amazing look out point. We'll visit the trail of the old baths as well as the house of embroidery. We'll continue hiking, finding trees, roots, mosses, and rocks that are all apart of the special vegetation of the island and then we will enjoy lunch. B,L Day 6: Piton Maido: Petite Maido offers an aerial view of the Cirque of Mafate. This Cirque is only accessible by foot or helicopter. We will leave early this morning and make our way to the Piton Maido. Once we have soaked in the view, we will make our way to Saint Paul to visit one of the best markets on the Island. The market, however, is only open on Fridays and in the morning on Saturday. We will then enjoy a lunch. B,L Day 7: Today you'll be transferred to the airport for your flight.
Reunion Island - Saint Gilles - 7 Days
Reunion Island - Creole Villages - Day Tour
Throughout the day, our stops and sites will include: Mont Vert les Hauts : A traditional Creole agricultural haven offering amazing views of the island's famous mountain peaks. Plaine des Cafres: A popular area that separates the Piton des Neiges, known as the Snow Peak, and Piton de la Fournaise, known as the Furnace Peak. Nez de Boeuf and Cratere Commerson: A scenic lookout point over the Riviere des Remparts and Roche-Plate. Plaine des Sables: A vast area of sand, that is sort of lunar looking, amidst the peaks that take us onto the Pas de Bellecombe. Pas de Bellecombe: Get your cameras ready - this is a mountain pass and the main viewpoint over the crater of Piton de La Fournaise. We will enjoy a coffee break in Plaine des Palmistes, as we take in this beauty around us at 1000m above sea level. Here, the little village quietly goes on about their everyday life. We will also have a chance to check out the local arts and gastronomy here. Domaine des Tourelles: A unique tourist center to say the least. Located in a magnificent Creole house, we'll have a chance to discover the High Plains in further depth. Riviere des Roches: Here we will enjoy lunch on the riverbanks. This area is well known for its small fry fishing. Bridge over the Riviere de l'Est: As you stand on this bridge beautiful bridge, built in the 19th century, you'll experience the river as it rushes down from the Piton de la Fournaise. Piton Sainte Rose: A small village that was devasted by the lava flow from 1977. The Notre Dame des Laves, or the Miraculous Church of Lava, was affected but not completed destroyed by the flow. Le Grande Brule: Here is the main area where the lava flows from Piton de La Fourniase to the coast. There are also several other flows and here you'll also notice the bits of smoke coming from the crater. Saint Philippe: A Creole Village, nestled nicely between the forest and the ocean at the foot of a volcano. Le Cap Méchant: A cliff along the coastline that is another beautiful example of what nature has created. Saint Joesph: The largest town in the "Wild South" and also the southernmost municipality of France. The exact order of the sites listed that we will see does vary sometimes. We always offer time to allow for some flexibility should weather impede on our day at all. We take pride in traveling on lesser known roads than on the highways as this only enhances the experience for our guests and allows them to indulge further into the beauty of the Island in the "country". Our day is set at a comfortable pace so we are able to thoroughly enjoy each spot and feel at peace rather than rushed.
Reunion Island - Piton de la Fournaise - Volcano Day Tour
Itinerary: We will leave the coast early this morning as we make our way to the natural phenomenon. We will travel to the Plaine des Cafres and the forest of the volcano. Our day includes the Nez de Boeuf, the Commerson Crater, and the Plaine des Sables. We will also head to the Pas de Bellecombe, which is over 2300m above sea level and offers an excellent view of Piton de La Fournaises' main crater. Today will include plenty of stops to many different scenic spots on the Island, including: Mont Vert Les Hauts: A traditional Creole agricultural haven offering amazing views of the island's famous mountain peaks. Plaine des Cafres: Cafres is a popular area that separates the Piton des Neiges, known as the Snow Peak, and Piton de la Fournaise, known as the Furnace Peak. Nez de Boeuf and Cratere Commerson: A scenic lookout point over the Riviere des Remparts and Roche-Plate. Plaine des Sables: A vast area of sand, that is sort of lunar looking, amidst the peaks that take on to the Pas de Bellecombe. Pas de Bellecombe: Get your cameras ready - this is a mountain pass and the main viewpoint over the crater of Piton de La Fournaise. We will enjoy a little coffee break in Plaine des Palmistes, as we take in this beauty around us at 1000m above sea level. Here, the little village quietly goes on about their everyday life in a peaceful way. We will also have a chance to check out the local arts and gastronomy here. Bourg Murat: A Creole Village home to the Piton de la Fournaise Volcano Observatory. We will enjoy lunch today here. Bois Court: The site of a very popular lookout point offering spectacular views over the village of Grand Bassin. There is also a water clock very nearby - there's something you definitely don't see every day! Etang Sale Les Bains: A fishing village located in a beautiful bay with a black sandy beach. The exact order of the sites listed that we will see does vary sometimes. We always offer time to allow for some flexibility should weather impede on our day at all. We take pride in traveling on lesser known roads than on the highways as this only enhances the experience for our guests and allows them to indulge further into the beauty of the Island in the "country". Our day is set at a comfortable pace so we are able to thoroughly enjoy each spot and feel at peace rather than rushed. Once we have finished today, you'll be transferred back to your accommodation.
Reunion Island - Piton Maïdo - Saint Paul Market - Half Day Tour
This morning we will leave the coast quite early and make our way through the Leeward Forrest of Highland Tamarin as we make our way to Maido. We will head down to Petite France, a village, where we will discover an essential oil distillery, before going to Saint Paul. Saint Paul is where we will visit the island's most popular market. Our tour today will bring us to some very scenic and memorable locations including: Saint Gilles Les Hauts: A village that has grown quite quickly into a small town. Piton Maïdo and The Cirque of Mafate: Piton Maïdo allows for an ariel view of Cirque of Mafate, a perfectly situated gem. Known as the jewel of the island, Mafate is hikers dream location. Situated in a location only accessible by foot and endless amounts of pristine vegetation that is unspoiled. La Petite France: This Creole village is home to a famous essential oil distillery. The most popular flower grown here is Geranium Rosat. La Chapelle Pointue (The Pointed Chapel): Built in 1841, this chapel is situated on the estate of the Musee de Villele. The Catholic chapel has become a large part of Saint Gilles history. Saint Paul: Saint Paul was the first village on Reunion Island and is home to one of the most popular markets. Every Friday, the market is lively and energetic with a medley of colors and smells. The exact order of the sites listed that we will see does vary sometimes. We always offer time to allow for some flexibility should weather impede on our day at all. We take pride in traveling on lesser known roads than on the highways as this only enhances the experience for our guests and allows them to indulge further into the beauty of the Island in the "country". Our day is set at a comfortable pace so we are able to thoroughly enjoy each spot and feel at peace rather than rushed. At the end of the tour today, you'll be transferred back to your accommodation.
Reunion Island - The Cirque of Cilaos - Day Tour
This morning we will leave the coast nice and early and make our way to Cilaos, the village situated at the foot of the Piton des Neiges, also known as the Snow Peak and is the highest peak on Reunion Island. You'll have a chance to soak in the beautiful views that surround it including la Roche Merveilleuse (Marvellous Rock) and ilet a Corde. Today we will take the scenic route stopping at villages and incredible viewpoints including: Saint Louis: Situated between two plains including that of Bois de Nefles, this is an agricultural community home to the Gol Sugar Mill. Ilet Furcy: A small village situated between the Bras de Cilaos and the Entre-Deux rampart, is an example of nature at its finest. There are no cars, just locals who walk and ride their bikes around. The town is said to be named after a slave named Furcy who demanded his freedom and rightfully obtained it. Peter Both: A small settlement on our way to Cilaos that is very popular for its tunnel that was built into the mountain. Although it is a single track roadway, there is two-way traffic! This small village has about 50 houses and only around 100 inhabitants. Cilaos: This is a traditional Creole Village. The name Cilaos comes from a Malagasy word meaning "the place one never leaves" and this is certainly true for some. It is very well known for its agriculture as well as embroidery, a hobby that soon became a tradition in Cilaos. La Roche Merveilleuse: Here you'll have a chance experience the best look out over Cilaos. It is a well-known spot for picnickers and offers amazing views. Ilet a Corde: Situated at the foot of the Grand Benard, this village is widely known for growing lentils. Apparently, it is the Cirques unique climate that gives the lentils a special flavour only attainable in this area. Once only accessible by rope, you can now get to the village by foot or road. Ilet de Bras Sec: A small village we arrive at via a magnificent trail along the forest from the Piton des Neiges. Etang Sale Les Bains: An ancient fishing village with beautiful, and hot, black sandy beaches! The exact order of the sites listed that we will see does vary sometimes. We always offer time to allow for some flexibility should weather impede on our day at all. We take pride in travelling on lesser known roads than on the highways as this only enhances the experience for our guests and allows them to indulge further into the beauty of the Island in the "country". Our day is set at a comfortable pace so we are able to thoroughly enjoy each spot and feel at peace rather than rushed. At the end of the tour today, you'll be transferred back to your accommodation around 6 pm.