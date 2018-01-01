Reunion Island - Petite Ile - 7 Days

Itinerary: Day 1: Today you're welcomed at the airport and transferred to your hotel in Petite-Ile. (Dinner) Day 2: Cirque de Salazie: Cirque de Salazie is very lush and is the greenest of them all! As you head up on the winding road, you'll see beautiful waterfalls tumbling down the mountains, and in some cases on to the road! We will visit the Veil of the Bride Waterfalls and take a village walk through the village famous for its Creole Houses. B,L Day 3: Volcano Region: Today we explore the Piton de la Fournaise, "Peak of the Furnace", one of the most active volcanoes in the world! This energetic volcano is located in Reunion National Park, a World Heritage Site. We will enjoy panoramic views of the Rivière des Remparts, that flows in a deep caldera of Piton de la Fournaise, as well as Îlet de Roche Plate. Next, we go to La Plaine Des Sables towards to Pas De Bellecombe for views of the la Fournaise. Next, we'll visit the Domaine du Cafe Grille and its 4 acres of creole botanical gardens. The gardens are full of exotic and indigenous plants, palm, bamboo, and much more. Next, we'll enjoy lunch. B,L, Day 4: Wild South (Sud Sauvage): The Village of Entre Deux is a charming village with an impressive collection of creole houses and gardens. Today we will have the opportunity to stroll through the village and visit the arboretum to learn about the plant heritage of the island and its precious woods. We'll also visit Village Manapany les Bains, Langevin Waterfalls, and Cap Méchant. B,L Day 5: Cirque de Cilaos: Cirque of Cilaos is known to be the most mysterious of the cirques. Your guide today is sure to tell you the benefits of the cirques famous thermal waters and its history. The winding road all the way up is likely to be one of the most beautiful drives you'll ever take. Our day will include visiting hamlets scattered on the mountain on the way the cirque and a beautiful walk to an amazing look out point. We'll visit the trail of the old baths as well as the house of embroidery. We'll continue hiking, finding trees, roots, mosses, and rocks that are all apart of the special vegetation of the island and then we will enjoy lunch. B,L Day 6: Piton Maido: Petite Maido offers an aerial view of the Cirque of Mafate. This Cirque is only accessible by foot or helicopter. We will leave early this morning and make our way to the Piton Maido. Once we have soaked in the view, we will make our way to Saint Paul to visit one of the best markets on the Island. The market, however, is only open on Fridays and in the morning on Saturday. We will then enjoy a lunch. B,L Day 7: Today you'll be transferred to the airport for your flight.