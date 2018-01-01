Welcome to Bras-Sec

You've reached le bout du monde (the end of the earth) in Bras-Sec, about 6km from Cilaos. This is a place to just kick back and enjoy the get-away-from-it-all atmosphere. If you've got itchy feet, a recommended hike is the Tour du Bonnet de Prêtre, a 4½-hour loop that skirts around the bizarrely shaped peak that lies south of the village.