Simply magical. Knitted together like a three-leaf clover, the Cirques of Cilaos, Salazie and Mafate are Réunion's heart and soul. They're different in spirit from the rest of the island – more inward-looking, more secretive, more traditional. The fast-paced and hedonistic coastal life seems light years away.

Read More

This rugged region is a fantastic playground for the stimulus-needy, with staggering mountain scenery, a mesh of well-marked trails and impressive canyons that beg to be explored. Even if you don't fancy outdoor adventures, it's worth visiting these awesomely photogenic amphitheatres just for the views.

The Cirques first began to be settled by marrons (runaway slaves) in the 18th century, and their descendants still inhabit some of the villages of the Cirques. The people residing here are adamantly tied to their traditional lifestyle.

Each Cirque has its own personality – try to include all three of them when planning your trip.

Read Less