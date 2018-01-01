Welcome to Aguadilla
It is a confusing place to navigate and the historic quarter has been largely abandoned in favor of generic out-of-town shopping malls along Hwy 2. Attractions in town are scant, although for practical considerations like the regional airport, shopping or car rental you may be obliged to stop by.
Surfers forge north to the unblemished beauty of beaches like Crash Boat, or continue to Isabela's beaches. Meanwhile, committed golfers beeline to the windy Punta Borinquen Golf Club, built for President Dwight Eisenhower. If neither activity appeals, bypass Aguadilla altogether for Rincón (south) or Isabela (just northeast).
Top experiences in Aguadilla
Aguadilla activities
The Perfect Getaway with Snorkeling
After your complimentary hotel pickup, meet everyone in the group to create a positive group dynamic for the entire tour. First, visit La Cueva del Indio in Arecibo, which includes a guided tour around the cave and the amazing natural reserve. Your guide certified in Taino history will explain to you why this area was so important to the native Tainos tribe. Continue the tour by visiting some fruits stands were you will taste some of the local tropical fruits. Then hike a moderate 2-mile hike where to visit Gozalandia, one of the most beautiful waterfalls in Puerto Rico. See a variety of different tropical plants and learn about their uses. Also take a dip in the natural springs (two waterfalls). Next, take a break to enjoy lunch (at your own expense). After lunch, the tour will continue to the Crashboat in Aguadilla, a natural habitat for manatees and a variety of tropical fish. Enjoy some leisurely snorkeling. On the beach the group will relax and take in the beautiful sunset views which culminate the tour. Finally, your guide will take the group back to San Juan.