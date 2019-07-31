Foz do Douro

Out west, Foz do Douro dances to its own relaxed beat, with beach bars humming with bronzed locals, lighthouses commanding big ocean views, botanical gardens for strolling, and one of Porto's two Michelin-starred restaurants. Wander the esplanade to the backbeat of the Atlantic and kick back on the beach with an ice cream. You can easily venture out here on a day trip from central Porto by taking tram 1 from Infante to Passeio Alegre.

Explore Foz do Douro

  • Serralves

    This fabulous cultural institution combines a museum, a mansion and extensive gardens. Cutting-edge exhibitions, along with a fine permanent collection…

  • Parque da Cidade

    The hum of traffic on the Avenida da Boavista soon fades as you enter the serene, green Parque da Cidade, Portugal's largest urban park. Laced with 10km…

  • S

    Sealife Porto

    Some 5000 marine creatures splash in the tanks at Sealife, where kiddie highlights include a shark tunnel and a rock pool for handling crabs, starfish and…

  • F

    Forte de São Francisco Xavier

    Otherwise known as the Castelo do Queijo (Cheese Castle) because of the wedge of rock it stands upon, Forte de São Francisco Xavier looks every inch the…

  • J

    Jardim do Passeio Alegre

    A joy for the aimless ambler, this 19th-century garden is flanked by graceful old buildings and dotted with willowy palms, sculptures, fountains and a…

  • S

    SheChanges – Anemone

    Arriving in Matosinhos, you can’t help but stop dead in your tracks as your gaze is drawn upward to this 50m-high sculpture by North American artist Janet…

  • F

    Farol de Felgueiras

    One of Foz do Douro's most visible icons, this lighthouse stands on an esplanade, bearing the full brunt of the swells and storms of the Atlantic. Take a…

