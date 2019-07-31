Out west, Foz do Douro dances to its own relaxed beat, with beach bars humming with bronzed locals, lighthouses commanding big ocean views, botanical gardens for strolling, and one of Porto's two Michelin-starred restaurants. Wander the esplanade to the backbeat of the Atlantic and kick back on the beach with an ice cream. You can easily venture out here on a day trip from central Porto by taking tram 1 from Infante to Passeio Alegre.