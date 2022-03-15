Dating back to the time of the Phoenicians, Portimão is the Algarve's second-most-populous city. Most visitors only pass through the city en route to Praia da Rocha, but while it's rough around the edges, it has a long waterfront promenade and an excellent museum in a former fish cannery. You can also take a boat trip up the Rio Arade or go skydiving from its aerodrome.