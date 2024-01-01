Campo dos Mártires da Pátria

Marquês de Pombal & Around

LoginSave

Framed by elegant buildings, this grassy square is dotted with pine, weeping willow and jacaranda trees, with a pond for ducks and a pleasant indoor-outdoor cafe. Lisboêtas in search of a cure often light candles before the statue of Dr Sousa Martins, who was renowned for his healing work among the poor.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • The Jeronimos Monastery or Hieronymites Monastery is located in Lisbon, PortugalThe Jeronimos Monastery or Hieronymites Monastery is located in Lisbon, Portugal 470603956 European Culture, Travel, Tourism, Portuguese Culture, Belem, Convent, Christianity, Religion, Gothic Style, Medieval, History, Spirituality, Ancient, Old, Cultures, Famous Place, Architecture, Travel Destinations, Lisbon - Portugal, Portugal, Europe, Monastery, Church, City, Jeronimos, manueline, hieronymites, UNESCO World Heritage Site

    Mosteiro dos Jerónimos

    3.9 MILES

    Belém’s undisputed heart-stealer is this Unesco-listed monastery. The mosteiro is the stuff of pure fantasy: a fusion of Diogo de Boitaca’s creative…

  • Palace of Sintra (Palacio Nacional de Sintra) in Sintra in a beautiful summer day, Portugal; Shutterstock ID 570271885; Your name (First / Last): Tom Stainer; GL account no.: 65050 ; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Best in Travel 2018

    Palácio Nacional de Sintra

    14.52 MILES

    The star of Sintra-Vila is this palace, with its iconic twin conical chimneys and lavish, whimsical interior, which is a mix of Moorish and Manueline…

  • Lisbon, Portugal, The Castelo de Sao Jorge 99657044 architecture, attraction, brick, capital, castle, citadel, city, facade, flag, fort, fortress, guard tower, historically, history, lisbon, medieval, mediterranean, metropolis, monument, moors, old, old building, old city, portugal, portuguese, protection, sao jorge, sentry, sky, stone, structure, sun, tourism, tower, view, viewpoint, wall, yellow

    Castelo de São Jorge

    0.62 MILES

    Towering dramatically above Lisbon, these mid-11th-century hilltop fortifications sneak into almost every snapshot. Roam its snaking ramparts and pine…

  • August 22, 2017: People stepping to the sidewalk in order to let the street car pass in the streets of Lisbon. 755689225 urban, tourist attraction, city center, pedestrian street, street tramway, front view, classic, horizontal, lisboa, old, old fashioned, people, portugal, portuguese, rail, rail transport vehicle, summer, tourism, transport, travel, yellow, alfama, busy, cable car, campo ourique, capital, center, city, cobblestone street, day, electric, famous, journey, known, line, martin moniz, moving aside, moving away, pavement, prazeres, sidewalk, sightseeing, stepping away, street, streetcar, sunny, tourists, tram, trolley car, unique

    Alfama

    0.93 MILES

    Wander downhill (to save your legs) through Alfama's steep, narrow, cobblestoned streets and catch a glimpse of the more traditional side of Lisbon before…

  • Lisbon, Portugal - December 4, 2022: National Museum of Ancient Art, Portuguese national art museum. 1473948696 antiga, arte, mnaa, building, capital, culture, de, europa, european, exterior, famous, heritage, historic, historical, landmark, lisboa, museu, nacional, national, portuguese, traditional, unesco, view

    Museu Nacional de Arte Antiga

    1.68 MILES

    Set in a lemon-fronted, 17th-century palace, the Museu Nacional de Arte Antiga is Lapa’s biggest draw. It presents a star-studded collection of European…

  • Regaleira Estate, Sintra

    Quinta da Regaleira

    14.81 MILES

    This magical villa and gardens is a neo-Manueline extravaganza, dreamed up by Italian opera-set designer, Luigi Manini, under the orders of Brazilian…

  • Tram on line 28 in Lisbon, Portugal 1062344028 Bus, Photography, View, Famous Place, Tower, Ancient, Architecture, Icon, Vintage, Old-fashioned, Rail, Transportation, Tourist, Built Structure, History, Downtown District, 28, Tour Bus, Rail Transportation, Heritage, House, Lane, Cultures, Tourism, Tramway, Outdoors, Horizontal, Portugal, Tour, Portuguese Culture, Train, Traffic, Travel, Residential Building, Building, Cable Car, Symbol, Europe, Landscape, Yellow, Lifestyles, Lisbon, Line, Street, Custom, City, Famous, Town

    Tram 28E

    0.48 MILES

    Don't leave the city without riding popular tram 28E from Largo Martim Moniz. This rickety, screechy, gloriously old-fashioned ride from Praça Martim…

View more attractions

Nearby Marquês de Pombal & Around attractions

1. Carpintarias de São Lázaro

0.28 MILES

Currently in soft opening mode, this new cultural centre in the heart of Mouraria is housing temporary exhibitions in the afternoons, as construction…

2. Praça da Alegria

0.39 MILES

Swooping palms and banyan trees shade tranquil Praça da Alegria, which is actually more round than square. Look out for the bronze bust of 19th-century…

3. Miradouro da Senhora do Monte

0.42 MILES

Lisbon spreads out before you at Graça’s highest of the high, Miradouro da Senhora do Monte. Come for the relaxed vibe and the best views of the castle on…

4. Igreja de São Domingos

0.48 MILES

It’s a miracle that this baroque church dating to 1241 still stands, having barely survived the 1755 earthquake, then fire in 1959. Its sea of tea lights…

5. Tram 28E

0.48 MILES

Don't leave the city without riding popular tram 28E from Largo Martim Moniz. This rickety, screechy, gloriously old-fashioned ride from Praça Martim…

6. Casa-Museu Medeiros e Almeida

0.5 MILES

Housed in a stunning early-19th-century mansion, this little-known museum presents António Medeiros e Almeida's exquisite fine- and decorative-arts…

7. Convento de São Pedro de Alcântara

0.51 MILES

This convent is small in size but grand in baroque decor. The inconspicuous box-like facade hides a chapel (1690s), and a church (1681) that survived the…

8. Jardim da Cerca da Graça

0.52 MILES

Closed for centuries, this 1.7-hectare green space opened again in 2015 and is Lisbon's second-biggest park, offering a lush transition between the…