Ringed by an old protective wall, Estremoz has a centre set with orange tree-lined lanes, a 13th-century hilltop castle enclosed in an old quarter, and peaceful plazas (the main one being Rossio Marquês de Pombal, or ‘the Rossio’). This simple provincial town is a busy trading centre, with lots of shops selling farm tools, though visitors can also load up on crafts, earthenware pottery and gourmet delights – all of which are available at the great market that fills the huge central square on Saturday. The town also boasts some excellent eateries.
Évora and Estremoz Private Day Tour from Lisbon
Start the trip by getting picked up from your hotel by your own private driver/guide. Travel along the picturesque country roads of Alentejo towards the historic town of Évora. A UNESCO-designated World Heritage City, Évora has been preserved throughout history and is full of important relics, which you will see on this tour. Head first to the enigmatic church of St. Francis and its famous Chapel of Bones for a short visit. Then continue up the narrow streets of the old town to Giraldo square, where the Inquisition once had its headquarters. Then spend time touring the millennium old Roman Temple and take a glimpse at the 12th century cathedral, built between 1280 and 1340. After a morning of exploring, follow the guide’s recommendations to a local ‘alentejano’ restaurant. Feast on delicious dishes from one of the most creative cuisines in Portugal. After lunch, hop back in the car and drive to the village of Estremoz to see a marble quarry and learn how it is extracted. Spend a short time here before heading back to Lisbon, where your guide will drop you off at your hotel.
Merida Spain Private Full Day Sightseeing Tour from Lisbon
Get picked up from your hotel in Lisbon and begin a full-day journey through some of the most beautiful countryside in western Europe. This private trip can accommodate up to six people and is priced per group. Leaving Lisbon, head through the Alentejo plains to the magnificent castles of Estremoz and Elvas. Visit the region’s historical center, the famous Sé cathedral, and the largest aqueduct on the Iberian Peninsula. Then hop back in the car and cross the border into Spain, arriving in the historic town of Mérida.Once part of the Roman Empire, Mérida is home to stunning monuments, including the roman circus and amphitheater. Tour the town and learn about its important historical context from your guide, and take in the surrounding scenery. At the end of the day, the driver will return you to your hotel in Lisbon.
Évora & Arraiolos Tours
The tour will start at 9am, and includes the pickup and drop off at your hotel. This is possible in the following cities: Lisbon, Cascais, Sintra, Ericeira and any village not more than 15km away from the cities mentioned before. Your own private driver / guide, will take you through the picturesque rural roads of Alentejo towards the historic city of Évora. A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Évora has been preserved throughout history and is full of important monuments, that you'll be able to visit throughout this one day tour. You will get to visit the enigmatic church of San Francisco and its famous Bones Chapel, before you have the chance to walk up the narrow streets of the old city to the Giraldo square, where one day it was the headquarters of the Inquisition. You will spend some time visiting the ancient Roman Temple and take a look at the 12th century cathedral built between 1280 and 1340. After checking out all the main places in Évora it's time for lunch in the recommended local "Alentejo" restaurant. Enjoy these delicious dishes before you get on your way to the next attraction. We will pass by the village of Estremoz to see a marble quarry and learn how it is extracted, ahead of visiting Arraiolos, where you will visit the circular castle and the very iconic Arraiolos carpets. From Arraiolos we'll be on our way back to the starting point, as you will be dropped off at your hotel, in one of Lisbon, Cascais, Sintra, Ericeira or any other village (not more than 15km away from the cities mentioned before).