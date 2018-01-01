Évora & Arraiolos Tours

The tour will start at 9am, and includes the pickup and drop off at your hotel. This is possible in the following cities: Lisbon, Cascais, Sintra, Ericeira and any village not more than 15km away from the cities mentioned before. Your own private driver / guide, will take you through the picturesque rural roads of Alentejo towards the historic city of Évora. A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Évora has been preserved throughout history and is full of important monuments, that you'll be able to visit throughout this one day tour. You will get to visit the enigmatic church of San Francisco and its famous Bones Chapel, before you have the chance to walk up the narrow streets of the old city to the Giraldo square, where one day it was the headquarters of the Inquisition. You will spend some time visiting the ancient Roman Temple and take a look at the 12th century cathedral built between 1280 and 1340. After checking out all the main places in Évora it's time for lunch in the recommended local "Alentejo" restaurant. Enjoy these delicious dishes before you get on your way to the next attraction. We will pass by the village of Estremoz to see a marble quarry and learn how it is extracted, ahead of visiting Arraiolos, where you will visit the circular castle and the very iconic Arraiolos carpets. From Arraiolos we'll be on our way back to the starting point, as you will be dropped off at your hotel, in one of Lisbon, Cascais, Sintra, Ericeira or any other village (not more than 15km away from the cities mentioned before).