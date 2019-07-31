With a regal beaux arts boulevard blazing through its centre, this vibrant neighbourhood hides boutiques, old-school grocery stores, pavement cafes, and baroque churches dazzling with azulejos (hand-painted tiles) down its backstreets. This is where Porto comes to market-shop, eat and play, with the Galerias enticing party-goers to its speakeasy-style bars, slinky cocktail-sipping lounges and live-music venues after dark.