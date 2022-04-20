Fiesa is the world's biggest sand-sculpture contest. Artists are given 45,000 tonnes of sand to sculpt, and their truly amazing creations (up to 12m high…
Albufeira
Once a scenic fishing village, Albufeira gained popularity for its sharp, red-gold sand beaches. Today, it's devoted to mass-market tourism, particularly cheap package deals, and has all but lost the vestiges of its past. Fishing boats are now moored at the ultramodern marina southwest of the centre, and the old town – with its pretty cobblestone streets and Moorish influences – is concealed by gaudy signs, English menu boards and rowdy bars.
Even if this isn't your sort of place, Albufeira has good transport links to lovely beaches, such as Praia da Galé to the west. There are loads of activities and there's a relaxed holiday atmosphere away from the British pubs. To explore the pretty inland villages and the area’s high-quality rural restaurants, you will need your own transport.
Fiesa is the world's biggest sand-sculpture contest. Artists are given 45,000 tonnes of sand to sculpt, and their truly amazing creations (up to 12m high…
- PPraia da Falésia
One of the Algarve's most impressive beaches is this 6km-long strip of sand backed by stunning cliffs in several shades of ochre. Starting 8.5km east of…
- PPraia da Galé
Beginning 9km west of Albufeira, Praia da Galé is long (5km), sandy and less crowded than many other beaches in the area.
- MMuseu Municipal de Arqueologia
Excavated from the municipality and its surrounds (such as the castle in the village of Paderne), pieces dating from the prehistoric era to the 16th…
- MMuseu de Arte Sacra
This tiny museum is housed in the beautifully restored 18th-century Chapel of San Sebastian and exhibits sacred art from surrounding churches that…
