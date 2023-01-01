Giżycko’s working rotary bridge was built in 1889 and is the only one of its kind in the country. Despite weighing more than 100 tonnes, it can be turned by one person, and is opened up to seven times daily to allow boats through, closing to traffic for between 20 minutes and 1½ hours each time. If you’re travelling by car, circumvent the wait and take the long way round via ul Obwodowa. Pedestrians can take the footbridge a little further up the canal.