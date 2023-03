Kętrzyn’s Teutonic past lives on in the form of its mid-14th-century brick castle on the southern edge of the town centre. Today the building is home to the disappointingly scrappy Regional Museum, which displays exhibits tracing the town’s history in very un-castle-like interiors. Highlights include a Prussian standing stone reminiscent of Central Asia’s Scythian figures, old photos of Rastenburg and some beautiful old trunks.