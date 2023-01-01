Pieskowa Skała Castle

If you can only do one thing in Ojców National Park, visit this 14th-century castle, one of the best-preserved castles in the upland. The castle was rebuilt in the 16th century in imitation of the royal residence of Wawel and is now a branch of the Wawel Royal Castle museum, with many exhibitions and a large collection of art and artefacts from the 15th to 19th centuries. The castle is near the park's north end, about 8km north of Ojców village.

From the castle, the red trail along the road towards Ojców takes you to an iconic 25m-tall limestone pillar; it’s rather demurely called Hercules’ Club (Maczuga Herkulesa).

The limited castle parking is 20zł. There is a decent restaurant in the castle.