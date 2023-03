Stretching over 270m through several passages, Łokietek Cave is accessible from the black trail heading south from Ojców Castle and can be visited on a 30-minute tour. Legend has it that before he became king in the 14th century, Władysław Łokietek hid from the Bohemian ruler Václav II in the cave. Chambers are named for the various uses made of them by Łokietek. The temperature of the cave remains between 7°C and 8°C all year.