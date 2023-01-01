Open-Air Museum of the Kielce Village

This 80-hectare open-air museum of traditional architecture is located in the village of Tokarnia, about 20km from Kielce. It’s a pleasant half-day outing, particularly for kids. Several minibuses from Kielce pass Tokarnia on their way to other destinations, as do five normal buses (6zł, 30 minutes) on their way to destinations such as Jędrzejów. Get off at the village of Tokarnia and continue in the same direction on foot for around 1km to the entrance.

Note that on Sundays, a special bus, 'line T', runs to Tokarnia four times a day (4zł), departing from various bus stops around the centre. Check with the Tourist Office for precise information on timetables and stops. The boxy Polish-style windmills alone are worth the trip.