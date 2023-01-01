Jewish Pogrom Memorial

A plaque signed by former president Lech Wałęsa identifies the site of a post-WWII pogrom on 4 July 1946 committed by Poles against Jews who had survived the Holocaust. The origins of the pogrom are unclear – some believe it was instigated by communist authorities to discredit nationalist Poles – but the violence ended with 42 Jewish deaths. Inside there's a small but moving photo exhibition of Jewish life in Poland in the run-up to WWII.

Nine Poles were executed for taking part in the killings, although there's evidence that those killed may have been chosen at random for a show trial. The pogrom is often cited as one of the reasons so few surviving Jews decided to remain in Poland after the war. The names of the dead Jews are embedded in the sidewalk out front.