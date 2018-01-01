Welcome to Małopolska
That’s a pity. While Małopolska lacks truly world-class sights, the region is rich in natural beauty, with rolling hills and several national parks. Sandomierz, an ancient Gothic town on a bluff overlooking the Vistula River, is one of Poland’s prettiest places.
The region is also rich in cultural diversity. The Jasna Góra monastery in Częstochowa is a major pilgrimage site for Roman Catholics. To the east, cities such as Lublin and Chełm were once home to large Jewish communities, and moving traces of that centuries-long existence can still be found.
Wooden Architecture Route Around Kraków
Wooden monuments are fascinating remnants of history. Most of them in Malopolska are Catholic and Orthodox churches, whose domes and turrets adorn the country and city landscapes, yet, at the same time, look as if taken out from a completely different picture. Very often they stand alone surrounded only by old trees and stone fences, which seem to confirm their old age. Other wooden monuments include manors, palaces, heritage museums and some other village and city buildings.During our trip, the guide will do their utmost best to bring you closer to the architectural gems of this amazing cultural heritage.You are invited to explore the most interesting monuments of wooden architecture in the west of Krakow, belonging to the Trail of Wooden Architecture.Itinerary: Kraków - Racławice – Paczółtowice – Wygiełzów – Mętków – Kraków.