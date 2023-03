Museum housed in a 17th-century missionary college designed by Dutch architect Tylman van Gameren; its highlight is the former priests' chapel, with its fading baroque frescoes (1695) by Italian artist Michelangelo Palloni. The 1st floor features archaeological finds from the region such as Stone Age tools and mammoth tusks.

In the back garden are two old farmsteads from the region, complete with original furnishings, implements and decoration.