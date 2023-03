This fascinating attraction beneath the market square consists of an underground route through medieval market stalls and other long-forgotten chambers. The ‘Middle Ages meets 21st century’ experience is enhanced by holograms and audiovisual wizardry. Buy tickets at an office on the western side of the Cloth Hall (Sukiennice 21), where an electronic board shows tour times and tickets available. The entrance to the tunnels is on the northeastern end of the Cloth Hall.