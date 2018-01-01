Welcome to Karpacz
Karpacz (kar-pach), 22km south of Jelenia Góra on the slopes of Mt Śnieżka, is one of the most popular mountain resorts in Poland, for skiing in winter and hiking the rest of the year. This small town is a fun place to visit and has some fine wooden buildings.
Karpacz is essentially a village spread over 3km along winding ul Konstytucji 3 Maja, without any obvious centre. The eastern part, known as Karpacz Dolny (Lower Karpacz), has most of the places to stay and eat. The western part, Karpacz Górny (Upper Karpacz), is largely a collection of holiday homes. In the middle of the two districts is the landmark Hotel Biały Jar. About 1km uphill from here is the lower station of the chairlift to Mt Kopa (1377m).
