This basilica was erected in two stages in the late 14th and early 15th centuries; note the Gothic doorway in the southern entrance portraying Mary and St John at the foot of the cross. The interior, with its theatrical 22m-high rococo main altar crafted from brick-red marble, has mostly baroque furnishings, including a richly decorated organ. These baroque features were added in the 18th century, following the basilica's reconstruction by the Jesuits after the ravages of the Thirty Years' War.
Basilica of SS Erasmus and Pancras
Sudetes Mountains
