Basilica of SS Erasmus and Pancras

This basilica was erected in two stages in the late 14th and early 15th centuries; note the Gothic doorway in the southern entrance portraying Mary and St John at the foot of the cross. The interior, with its theatrical 22m-high rococo main altar crafted from brick-red marble, has mostly baroque furnishings, including a richly decorated organ. These baroque features were added in the 18th century, following the basilica's reconstruction by the Jesuits after the ravages of the Thirty Years' War.