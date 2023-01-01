The hill in the middle of Chełm is crowned with the white St Mary’s Basilica. The late-baroque basilica was rebuilt in the mid-18th century on the site of the 13th-century church that originally stood here. The interior features an elaborate gold and silver adoration of Mary and the infant Jesus behind the altar. Outside, the park is a pleasant place to enjoy a view of Chełm and it's many Soviet-style developments.

The icon of the Madonna overlooking the altar is a replica; the original was removed by the Russians during WWI and is now in Ukraine. This complex of religious buildings was once a bishop’s palace and a monastery. There's an interesting archeology exhibit in the arcade behind the church.