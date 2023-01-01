Chełm Chalk Tunnels

The city’s star attraction is an array of chalk passages hewn by hand 12m below ground. The chalk mine began in medieval times. By the 16th century, the chalk extracted was renowned throughout the country. Visits are by guided tour (in Polish only); tours depart at 11am, 1pm and 4pm daily and take less than an hour. The temperature underground is 9°C year-round, so come prepared. And four additional words: beware of the ghost...

Over the years, the tunnels expanded in size and complexity, and by 1939 a multilevel labyrinth of corridors had grown to 15km. During WWII some of the shafts served as a shelter for the town’s Jews, but these places were eventually discovered by the Nazis.